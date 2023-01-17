Investors finally get a glimpse of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) volume hitting the figure of 2.38 million.

On January 13, 2023, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) opened at $42.64, higher 6.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.38 and dropped to $41.60 before settling in for the closing price of $40.13. Price fluctuations for EDU have ranged from $8.40 to $42.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 11.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -445.90% at the time writing. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 46653 employees.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -445.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 97.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.48 in the near term. At $44.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.76. The third support level lies at $39.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

There are currently 169,938K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,105 M according to its annual income of -1,188 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 744,820 K and its income totaled 66,000 K.