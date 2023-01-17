Search
admin
admin

Investors finally get a glimpse of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) volume hitting the figure of 7.6 million.

Top Picks

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $2.64, up 2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.64 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has traded in a range of $0.90-$3.97.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.30%. With a float of $564.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1235 employees.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) saw its 5-day average volume 8.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.81 in the near term. At $2.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. The third support level lies at $2.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.16 billion has total of 1,553,320K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,337 M in contrast with the sum of 317,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 146,820 K and last quarter income was 70,760 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) average volume reaches $3.91M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.28, plunging -0.26% from the previous...
Read more

Investors must take note of BP p.l.c.’s (BP) performance last week, which was 3.19%.

-
January 13, 2023, BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) trading session started at the price of $35.40, that was 0.71% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) with a beta value of 0.47 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
On January 13, 2023, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) opened at $0.11, lower -2.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.