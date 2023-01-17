Investors must take note of Unilever PLC’s (UL) performance last week, which was 1.26%.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $51.24, soaring 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.66 and dropped to $51.22 before settling in for the closing price of $51.22. Within the past 52 weeks, UL’s price has moved between $42.44 and $54.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.20%. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.56 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 148000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.30, operating margin of +18.37, and the pretax margin is +15.95.

Unilever PLC (UL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +11.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Unilever PLC (UL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.45

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

The latest stats from [Unilever PLC, UL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.77 million was inferior to 1.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.88. The third major resistance level sits at $52.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.00. The third support level lies at $50.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 129.12 billion based on 2,535,010K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,047 M and income totals 7,157 M. The company made 10,819 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 955,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.