IonQ Inc. (IONQ) volume exceeds 4.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.97, soaring 8.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.42 and dropped to $3.945 before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. Within the past 52 weeks, IONQ’s price has moved between $3.04 and $17.66.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.80%. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 97 workers is very important to gauge.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 12,812. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,892 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 6,571,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 21.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 89.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

The latest stats from [IonQ Inc., IONQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.08 million was superior to 2.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 33.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.73. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.62.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 809.81 million based on 198,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,100 K and income totals -106,190 K. The company made 2,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.