JSPR (Jasper Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 7.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.04, soaring 7.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.85 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Within the past 52 weeks, JSPR’s price has moved between $0.39 and $6.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.40%. With a float of $25.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.57 million.

The firm has a total of 25 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 51,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,743 shares at a rate of $2.08, taking the stock ownership to the 40,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Director sold 24,743 for $2.02, making the entire transaction worth $50,030. This insider now owns 65,229 shares in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jasper Therapeutics Inc., JSPR], we can find that recorded value of 17.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) raw stochastic average was set at 40.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 747.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 313.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7961. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.5000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $3.5900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3200.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.69 million based on 37,984K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -30,640 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,863 K in sales during its previous quarter.