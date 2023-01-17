Last month’s performance of -33.02% for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is certainly impressive

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $29.00, up 12.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.48 and dropped to $28.89 before settling in for the closing price of $28.84. Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has traded in a range of $26.51-$74.38.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 14.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 107.90%. With a float of $19.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.59 million.

In an organization with 461 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.75, operating margin of +0.87, and the pretax margin is +1.46.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 49,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 996 shares at a rate of $50.12, taking the stock ownership to the 131,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,453 for $40.81, making the entire transaction worth $100,107. This insider now owns 98,785 shares in total.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89 while generating a return on equity of 3.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.80.

During the past 100 days, Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.57. However, in the short run, Cutera Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.65. Second resistance stands at $34.86. The third major resistance level sits at $37.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.68. The third support level lies at $26.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 565.75 million has total of 19,615K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 231,270 K in contrast with the sum of 2,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 62,810 K and last quarter income was -12,130 K.