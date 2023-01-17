Last month’s performance of 5.09% for KeyCorp (KEY) is certainly impressive

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $18.04, down -0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.25 and dropped to $17.57 before settling in for the closing price of $18.34. Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has traded in a range of $15.26-$27.17.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 108.60%. With a float of $929.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $932.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17477 workers is very important to gauge.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 91,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,200 shares at a rate of $17.59, taking the stock ownership to the 64,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 5,362 for $22.86, making the entire transaction worth $122,575. This insider now owns 64,874 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.58) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +35.29 while generating a return on equity of 14.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.72% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KeyCorp’s (KEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

The latest stats from [KeyCorp, KEY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.02 million was inferior to 9.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.68. The third major resistance level sits at $19.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.32. The third support level lies at $17.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.11 billion has total of 932,970K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,561 M in contrast with the sum of 2,625 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,127 M and last quarter income was 542,000 K.