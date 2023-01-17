Last month’s performance of 9.23% for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is certainly impressive

On January 13, 2023, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) opened at $6.36, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.41 and dropped to $6.32 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. Price fluctuations for GGB have ranged from $3.89 to $6.39 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 553.30% at the time writing. With a float of $601.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.69 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40061 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.57, operating margin of +25.66, and the pretax margin is +25.37.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gerdau S.A. is 32.70%, while institutional ownership is 21.90%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +19.78 while generating a return on equity of 42.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 553.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.98% during the next five years compared to 49.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gerdau S.A. (GGB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

The latest stats from [Gerdau S.A., GGB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.32 million was superior to 13.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Gerdau S.A.’s (GGB) raw stochastic average was set at 99.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.46. The third major resistance level sits at $6.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.28. The third support level lies at $6.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Key Stats

There are currently 1,719,659K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,517 M according to its annual income of 2,871 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,035 M and its income totaled 574,470 K.