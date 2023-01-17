Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Mosaic Company (MOS) to new highs

On January 13, 2023, The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) opened at $45.07, lower -1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.42 and dropped to $44.66 before settling in for the closing price of $46.98. Price fluctuations for MOS have ranged from $37.08 to $79.28 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 153.60% at the time writing. With a float of $339.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12525 employees.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.04) by -$0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Mosaic Company (MOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Looking closely at The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.82. However, in the short run, The Mosaic Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.94. Second resistance stands at $47.56. The third major resistance level sits at $48.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.42.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

There are currently 340,481K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,357 M according to its annual income of 1,631 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,349 M and its income totaled 841,700 K.