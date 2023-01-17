LILM (Lilium N.V.) climbed 8.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 13, 2023, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) trading session started at the price of $1.28, that was 8.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. A 52-week range for LILM has been $1.09 – $6.64.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.50%. With a float of $77.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.03 million.

The firm has a total of 964 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lilium N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 70.49%, while institutional ownership is 12.92%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lilium N.V., LILM], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4090, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3677. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1500.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are 288,457K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 398.97 million. As of now, sales total 60 K while income totals -486,290 K.