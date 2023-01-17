Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $2.74, up 2.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.86 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. Over the past 52 weeks, LU has traded in a range of $1.26-$7.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.60%. With a float of $2.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

In an organization with 92380 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.01 million. That was better than the volume of 22.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 43.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. However, in the short run, Lufax Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.85. Second resistance stands at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.43.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.13 billion has total of 2,285,813K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,584 M in contrast with the sum of 2,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,855 M and last quarter income was 186,510 K.