Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 15.27%

On January 13, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) opened at $0.233, higher 13.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2699 and dropped to $0.233 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for WNW have ranged from $0.18 to $3.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.80% at the time writing. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

In an organization with 53 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 3.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 342.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0199, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8278. However, in the short run, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2819. Second resistance stands at $0.2944. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3188. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2206. The third support level lies at $0.2081 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are currently 32,969K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,260 K according to its annual income of -1,080 K.