Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is expecting 3.77% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

January 13, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) trading session started at the price of $56.73, that was -0.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.97 and dropped to $56.12 before settling in for the closing price of $57.27. A 52-week range for MU has been $48.43 – $98.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Micron Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 1,059,450. In this transaction SVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 16,600 shares at a rate of $63.82, taking the stock ownership to the 119,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,600 for $76.00, making the entire transaction worth $425,600. This insider now owns 89,172 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.3) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 135.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Looking closely at Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days average volume was 13.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 53.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.15. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.23. Second resistance stands at $57.52. The third major resistance level sits at $58.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.53.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are 1,091,177K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 62.49 billion. As of now, sales total 30,758 M while income totals 8,687 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,085 M while its last quarter net income were -195,000 K.