Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) last year’s performance of -91.71% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 13, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $0.379, lower -8.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.3503 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.18 to $4.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -536.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 33,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $297,375. This insider now owns 15,843,789 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.30

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 206.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 288.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2690, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8309. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3816. Second resistance stands at $0.4056. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4213. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3419, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3262. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3022.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 509,294K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 647.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -611,024 K.