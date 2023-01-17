Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) performance over the last week is recorded 5.82%

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) stock priced at $7.90, up 5.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.42 and dropped to $7.86 before settling in for the closing price of $7.92. CD’s price has ranged from $3.75 to $9.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 194.00%. With a float of $178.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1315 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.60, operating margin of +23.67, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.57 in the near term. At $8.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.45.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.91 billion, the company has a total of 366,280K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 447,580 K while annual income is 49,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 169,070 K while its latest quarter income was 33,880 K.

