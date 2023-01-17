No matter how cynical the overall market is, Citigroup Inc. (C) performance over the last week is recorded 5.52%

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) stock priced at $48.51, up 1.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.23 and dropped to $47.74 before settling in for the closing price of $49.09. C’s price has ranged from $40.01 to $69.11 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.40%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The firm has a total of 238000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction See General Remark. of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 15,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 14,800 for $68.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,014,614. This insider now owns 57,043 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.65% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Citigroup Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citigroup Inc., C], we can find that recorded value of 18.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 17.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 80.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.79. The third major resistance level sits at $53.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.87.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.08 billion, the company has a total of 1,936,853K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,865 M while annual income is 21,952 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,864 M while its latest quarter income was 3,479 M.