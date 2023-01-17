No matter how cynical the overall market is Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) performance over the last week is recorded -1.59%

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.74, plunging -2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.80 and dropped to $23.435 before settling in for the closing price of $24.10. Within the past 52 weeks, HMC’s price has moved between $21.43 and $32.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.00%. With a float of $1.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.71 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.77 in the near term. At $23.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.05.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.68 billion based on 1,710,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 129,519 M and income totals 6,293 M. The company made 30,641 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,363 M in sales during its previous quarter.