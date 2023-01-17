No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) performance over the last week is recorded 2.86%

January 13, 2023, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) trading session started at the price of $8.56, that was 5.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.00 and dropped to $8.54 before settling in for the closing price of $8.55. A 52-week range for TME has been $2.95 – $9.29.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 48.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.20%. With a float of $837.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.59 billion.

The firm has a total of 5966 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.87% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME], we can find that recorded value of 8.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 95.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.30. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are 1,695,077K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.49 billion. As of now, sales total 4,843 M while income totals 469,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,035 M while its last quarter net income were 150,000 K.