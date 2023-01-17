Now that The Lion Electric Company’s volume has hit 3.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.15, soaring 14.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.595 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Within the past 52 weeks, LEV’s price has moved between $1.83 and $9.87.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.30%. With a float of $96.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1350 employees.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 54.86%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 26.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.67 in the near term. At $2.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.78.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 465.31 million based on 194,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,710 K and income totals -43,330 K. The company made 40,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.