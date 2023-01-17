Search
Now that Tyson Foods Inc.’s volume has hit 2.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) stock priced at $64.48, up 0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.0195 and dropped to $64.39 before settling in for the closing price of $64.83. TSN’s price has ranged from $59.38 to $100.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.90%. With a float of $283.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 142000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.13, operating margin of +7.98, and the pretax margin is +7.79.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Tyson Foods Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 322,186. In this transaction Group President Fresh Meats of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $64.44, taking the stock ownership to the 30,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Group President Fresh Meats sold 6,608 for $67.75, making the entire transaction worth $447,692. This insider now owns 30,921 shares in total.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.94 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.08 while generating a return on equity of 17.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tyson Foods Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 158.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

The latest stats from [Tyson Foods Inc., TSN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.09 million was inferior to 2.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Tyson Foods Inc.’s (TSN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.43. The third major resistance level sits at $65.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.94.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.31 billion, the company has a total of 359,589K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,282 M while annual income is 3,238 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,737 M while its latest quarter income was 538,000 K.

