Now that ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s volume has hit 0.63 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) stock priced at $1.15, down -6.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. ZKIN’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $1.78 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 22.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -248.40%. With a float of $21.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 271 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.51, operating margin of -3.68, and the pretax margin is -4.38.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is 27.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3.82 while generating a return on equity of -5.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

The latest stats from [ZK International Group Co. Ltd., ZKIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was superior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s (ZKIN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6206, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9352. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5667.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.40 million, the company has a total of 30,393K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 99,410 K while annual income is -3,800 K.