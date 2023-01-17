Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.28% last month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $12.56, down -1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.635 and dropped to $12.485 before settling in for the closing price of $12.76. Over the past 52 weeks, PK has traded in a range of $10.80-$20.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -13.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.10%. With a float of $222.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.00 million.

In an organization with 80 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.96, operating margin of -12.11, and the pretax margin is -33.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 35,565. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.86, taking the stock ownership to the 33,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $15.12, making the entire transaction worth $151,250. This insider now owns 96,637 shares in total.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.70 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (PK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (PK) raw stochastic average was set at 40.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.61. However, in the short run, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.64. Second resistance stands at $12.71. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.41. The third support level lies at $12.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.87 billion has total of 224,843K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,362 M in contrast with the sum of -459,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 662,000 K and last quarter income was 35,000 K.