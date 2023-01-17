Recent developments with Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.47 cents.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $3.99, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.15 and dropped to $3.925 before settling in for the closing price of $4.01. Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has traded in a range of $2.92-$12.53.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

In an organization with 4484 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60 and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.14. Second resistance stands at $4.26. The third major resistance level sits at $4.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.81. The third support level lies at $3.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 401.51 million has total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,930 K in contrast with the sum of -226,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,490 K and last quarter income was -44,560 K.