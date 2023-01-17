Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.2 million

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) stock priced at $76.92, down -0.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.56 and dropped to $76.80 before settling in for the closing price of $77.68. RIO’s price has ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 49000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rio Tinto Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rio Tinto Group, RIO], we can find that recorded value of 2.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.06. The third major resistance level sits at $78.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.29.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 127.22 billion, the company has a total of 1,249,401K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,495 M while annual income is 21,094 M.