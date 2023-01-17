RYN (Rayonier Inc.) dropped -0.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) stock priced at $35.13, down -0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.27 and dropped to $34.87 before settling in for the closing price of $35.29. RYN’s price has ranged from $29.51 to $45.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 287.70%. With a float of $145.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 406 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Rayonier Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 53,917. In this transaction VP, Human Resources and IT of this company sold 1,566 shares at a rate of $34.43, taking the stock ownership to the 37,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 7,470 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $283,860. This insider now owns 94,177 shares in total.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 287.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -9.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rayonier Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.32 million, its volume of 0.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Inc.’s (RYN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.20 in the near term. At $35.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.40.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.17 billion, the company has a total of 146,424K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,110 M while annual income is 152,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 195,290 K while its latest quarter income was 20,580 K.