Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.06% last month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.5587, up 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5859 and dropped to $0.552 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has traded in a range of $0.44-$1.32.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 34.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 139.40%. With a float of $179.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.92 million.

In an organization with 46 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was better than the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 63.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5098, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7306. However, in the short run, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5881. Second resistance stands at $0.6039. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6220. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5542, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5361. The third support level lies at $0.5203 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 103.73 million has total of 153,141K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 153,110 K in contrast with the sum of 41,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,980 K and last quarter income was 7,140 K.