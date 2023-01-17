Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) with a beta value of 1.15 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.03, soaring 0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.02 and dropped to $35.90 before settling in for the closing price of $36.97. Within the past 52 weeks, LUV’s price has moved between $30.20 and $50.10.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -4.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 129.50%. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 64123 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.34, operating margin of -7.82, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 87,458. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $38.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $45.70, making the entire transaction worth $105,098. This insider now owns 23,296 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.97 million, its volume of 7.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 66.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.37 in the near term. At $37.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.13.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.95 billion based on 593,752K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,790 M and income totals 977,000 K. The company made 6,220 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 277,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Now that Verizon Communications Inc.’s volume has hit 17.22 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
January 13, 2023, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) trading session started at the price of $41.65, that was 0.12% jump from the session before....
Read more

A look at Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (DHC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On January 13, 2023, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) opened at $0.8047, lower -9.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) volume hitting the figure of 25.54 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) stock priced at $114.52, up 3.41% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.