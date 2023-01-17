TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is expecting -25.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.83, up 7.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9499 and dropped to $0.802 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has traded in a range of $0.55-$15.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -141.50%. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,249,997. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 158,629 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 14,339,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 317,259 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $2,500,001. This insider now owns 654,706 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 26.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8377, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0403. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9526 in the near term. At $1.0252, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1005. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8047, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7294. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6568.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 119.20 million has total of 145,493K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 0 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,860 K and last quarter income was -33,990 K.