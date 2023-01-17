Search
Shaun Noe
The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.00% last month.

Company News

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.70, soaring 0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.46 and dropped to $60.585 before settling in for the closing price of $61.21. Within the past 52 weeks, KO’s price has moved between $54.01 and $67.20.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -1.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.60%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.95, operating margin of +27.62, and the pretax margin is +32.08.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 5,936,409. In this transaction Senior Executive of this company sold 94,200 shares at a rate of $63.02, taking the stock ownership to the 116,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 13,746 for $61.12, making the entire transaction worth $840,198. This insider now owns 184,710 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.27% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) saw its 5-day average volume 11.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 68.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.73 in the near term. At $62.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.28. The third support level lies at $59.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 264.70 billion based on 4,324,513K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,655 M and income totals 9,771 M. The company made 11,063 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,825 M in sales during its previous quarter.

