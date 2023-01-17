The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.45% last month.

January 13, 2023, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) trading session started at the price of $65.50, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.45 and dropped to $65.23 before settling in for the closing price of $66.00. A 52-week range for TD has been $57.27 – $86.01.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.70%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.81 billion.

In an organization with 89464 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.51) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +27.79 while generating a return on equity of 16.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.45% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.08, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 77.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.30. However, in the short run, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.79. Second resistance stands at $67.23. The third major resistance level sits at $68.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.79. The third support level lies at $64.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

There are 1,821,920K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 119.71 billion. As of now, sales total 48,714 M while income totals 13,539 M. Its latest quarter income was 17,249 M while its last quarter net income were 5,084 M.