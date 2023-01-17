Under Armour Inc. (UA) volume exceeds 2.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $9.83, up 2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.26 and dropped to $9.80 before settling in for the closing price of $9.95. Over the past 52 weeks, UA has traded in a range of $5.74-$17.75.

While this was happening, with a float of $192.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.10 million.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 15.59%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to -3.65% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Looking closely at Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.97. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.35. Second resistance stands at $10.53. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.43.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.89 billion has total of 452,237K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,683 M in contrast with the sum of 360,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,574 M and last quarter income was 86,930 K.