UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) volume exceeds 1.46 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 13, 2023, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) opened at $3.87, higher 5.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.15 and dropped to $3.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Price fluctuations for TIGR have ranged from $2.68 to $7.07 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 117.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $119.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.42%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.24. Second resistance stands at $4.35. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.64.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are currently 164,811K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 603.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 264,490 K according to its annual income of 14,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,410 K and its income totaled 3,340 K.