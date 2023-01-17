VVPR (VivoPower International PLC) climbed 16.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.245, up 16.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.297 and dropped to $0.2251 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has traded in a range of $0.23-$2.91.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -115.70%. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.97 million.

The firm has a total of 242 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.06, operating margin of -65.43, and the pretax margin is -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3345, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9962. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3136. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3413. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3855. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1975. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1698.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.80 million has total of 23,370K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,450 K in contrast with the sum of -21,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,617 K and last quarter income was -1,446 K.