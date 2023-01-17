Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) last year’s performance of -20.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

January 13, 2023, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) trading session started at the price of $33.00, that was -5.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.18 and dropped to $31.35 before settling in for the closing price of $34.45. A 52-week range for WMG has been $21.57 – $44.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.90%. With a float of $114.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.24, operating margin of +12.57, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Warner Music Group Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 510,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $34.03, taking the stock ownership to the 399,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $32.32, making the entire transaction worth $646,400. This insider now owns 414,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.51% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Looking closely at Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 64.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.27. However, in the short run, Warner Music Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.39. Second resistance stands at $34.20. The third major resistance level sits at $35.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.73.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

There are 514,854K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.74 billion. As of now, sales total 5,919 M while income totals 551,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,497 M while its last quarter net income were 148,000 K.