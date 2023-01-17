WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) kicked off at the price of $0.09: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.0966, up 0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0966 and dropped to $0.0845 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 38.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.40%. With a float of $69.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 884. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,335 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 574,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s insider sold 1,596 for $0.11, making the entire transaction worth $169. This insider now owns 88,191 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Looking closely at WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), its last 5-days average volume was 24.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 31.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1758, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5975. However, in the short run, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0975. Second resistance stands at $0.1031. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1096. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0854, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0789. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0733.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.49 million has total of 67,519K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,540 K in contrast with the sum of -11,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 940 K and last quarter income was -4,650 K.