ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.80%

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) stock priced at $28.50, up 0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.9398 and dropped to $28.22 before settling in for the closing price of $28.43. ZTO’s price has ranged from $16.27 to $31.58 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 25.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.10%. With a float of $644.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23865 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.67, operating margin of +15.50, and the pretax margin is +18.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 0.71%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.64 while generating a return on equity of 9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.31% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

The latest stats from [ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., ZTO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.57 million was superior to 2.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.33. The third major resistance level sits at $29.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.89. The third support level lies at $27.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.99 billion, the company has a total of 603,633K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,771 M while annual income is 746,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,257 M while its latest quarter income was 272,020 K.