$1.70M in average volume shows that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is heading in the right direction

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $32.47, down -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.48 and dropped to $31.53 before settling in for the closing price of $31.89. Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has traded in a range of $26.76-$36.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 384.60%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.20 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.81, operating margin of +60.12, and the pretax margin is +102.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 16.88%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 23,794,100. In this transaction of this company sold 970,000 shares at a rate of $24.53, taking the stock ownership to the 12,311,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s sold 970,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $23,794,100. This insider now owns 12,311,712 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +59.96 while generating a return on equity of 19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

However, in the short run, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.38. Second resistance stands at $32.91. The third major resistance level sits at $33.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.01. The third support level lies at $30.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.75 billion has total of 412,202K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 75,731 M in contrast with the sum of 3,966 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 838,000 K and last quarter income was 395,000 K.