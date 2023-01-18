$162.35K in average volume shows that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) is heading in the right direction

January 17, 2023, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) trading session started at the price of $9.67, that was 28.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.01 and dropped to $9.67 before settling in for the closing price of $9.60. A 52-week range for THRX has been $4.01 – $15.21.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -120.70%. With a float of $38.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 49,489. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,900 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $500. This insider now owns 100 shares in total.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.34) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 27.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

Looking closely at Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (THRX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.14. However, in the short run, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.65. Second resistance stands at $15.00. The third major resistance level sits at $16.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.97.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) Key Stats

There are 38,713K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 401.84 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -27,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -14,745 K.