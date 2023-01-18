18.41% volatility in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) last month: This is a red flag warning

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $0.1554, up 14.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.193 and dropped to $0.1554 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has traded in a range of $0.08-$1.79.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.90%. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.81 million.

In an organization with 34 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5241. However, in the short run, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1994. Second resistance stands at $0.2150. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2370. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1618, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1398. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1242.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.45 million has total of 206,836K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,110 K in contrast with the sum of -47,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -890 K and last quarter income was -17,480 K.