$2.11M in average volume shows that Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) stock priced at $0.63, up 8.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6772 and dropped to $0.6101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. ASTR’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $6.00 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.50%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 324 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Astra Space Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.11 million, its volume of 2.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4990, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4116. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6869 in the near term. At $0.7156, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7540. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6198, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5814. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5527.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 161.04 million, the company has a total of 267,466K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -257,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,780 K while its latest quarter income was -199,110 K.