$3.06M in average volume shows that Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is heading in the right direction

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $214.47, up 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $216.955 and dropped to $212.45 before settling in for the closing price of $213.23. Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has traded in a range of $183.70-$278.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 1.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.40%. With a float of $612.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $620.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30582 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.22, operating margin of +42.83, and the pretax margin is +38.88.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 259,799. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,380 shares at a rate of $188.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP MARKETING & SALES sold 4,018 for $250.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,500. This insider now owns 41,177 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.06) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +29.92 while generating a return on equity of 41.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.04% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Looking closely at Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.26.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 54.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $210.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $217.88. However, in the short run, Union Pacific Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $216.69. Second resistance stands at $219.08. The third major resistance level sits at $221.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $210.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $207.68.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 132.66 billion has total of 614,801K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,804 M in contrast with the sum of 6,523 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,566 M and last quarter income was 1,895 M.