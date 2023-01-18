3.21% volatility in Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On January 17, 2023, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) opened at $36.00, higher 4.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.5699 and dropped to $36.00 before settling in for the closing price of $35.95. Price fluctuations for JXN have ranged from $23.56 to $46.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 294.90% at the time writing. With a float of $72.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 93,871. In this transaction SVP, Controller and CAO of this company sold 2,660 shares at a rate of $35.29, taking the stock ownership to the 25,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 150 for $33.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,014. This insider now owns 18,608 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.91) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 78.09, a number that is poised to hit 4.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.99 in the near term. At $38.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.85.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

There are currently 83,037K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,848 M according to its annual income of 3,183 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,022 M and its income totaled 1,479 M.