-33.92% percent quarterly performance for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) stock priced at $0.22, up 1.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2433 and dropped to $0.214 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. HCTI’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $1.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -434.50%. With a float of $15.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.02 million.

The firm has a total of 67 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.80, operating margin of -15.19, and the pretax margin is -16.80.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Healthcare Triangle Inc. is 63.77%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.87 while generating a return on equity of -58.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Healthcare Triangle Inc., HCTI], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2030, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5770. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2402. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2564. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2695. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2109, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1978. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1816.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.14 million, the company has a total of 41,634K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,270 K while annual income is -5,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,950 K while its latest quarter income was -2,340 K.