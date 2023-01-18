-6.47% percent quarterly performance for Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) stock priced at $1.00, down -6.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1149 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. DOGZ’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $6.63 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.30%. With a float of $21.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.42, operating margin of +1.48, and the pretax margin is +0.88.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.94 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dogness (International) Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Looking closely at Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Dogness (International) Corporation’s (DOGZ) raw stochastic average was set at 16.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1184. However, in the short run, Dogness (International) Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0533. Second resistance stands at $1.1765. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2382. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8684, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6835.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.27 million, the company has a total of 30,205K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,100 K while annual income is 3,240 K.