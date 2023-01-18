$895.17K in average volume shows that AutoNation Inc. (AN) is heading in the right direction

On January 17, 2023, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) opened at $105.41, lower -0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.375 and dropped to $104.31 before settling in for the closing price of $110.51. Price fluctuations for AN have ranged from $94.92 to $135.57 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 325.40% at the time writing. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.50 million.

The firm has a total of 22200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.42, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is +7.00.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AutoNation Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 884,741. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,615 shares at a rate of $116.18, taking the stock ownership to the 5,587,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 99,380 for $107.30, making the entire transaction worth $10,662,977. This insider now owns 5,595,423 shares in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.27) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.31 while generating a return on equity of 48.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 325.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AutoNation Inc. (AN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.47, a number that is poised to hit 5.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AutoNation Inc., AN], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $112.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $114.25. The third major resistance level sits at $118.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.94.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

There are currently 49,572K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,844 M according to its annual income of 1,373 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,666 M and its income totaled 352,600 K.