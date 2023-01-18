A look at Masco Corporation’s (MAS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $51.40, down -2.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.05 and dropped to $50.87 before settling in for the closing price of $52.00. Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has traded in a range of $42.33-$67.96.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.90%. With a float of $224.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of +17.31, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 490,446. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,900 shares at a rate of $49.54, taking the stock ownership to the 18,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Director sold 1,100 for $46.81, making the entire transaction worth $51,488. This insider now owns 28,766 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.06) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.85 while generating a return on equity of 5,075.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.04% during the next five years compared to 1.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Masco Corporation’s (MAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Looking closely at Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.99. However, in the short run, Masco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.70. Second resistance stands at $52.46. The third major resistance level sits at $52.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.34.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.46 billion has total of 225,529K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,375 M in contrast with the sum of 410,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,204 M and last quarter income was 218,000 K.