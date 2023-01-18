A look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.61, plunging -0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.68 and dropped to $9.51 before settling in for the closing price of $9.67. Within the past 52 weeks, NYCB’s price has moved between $8.17 and $13.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.40%. With a float of $669.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $680.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2815 employees.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 1,208,136. In this transaction Director of this company sold 138,199 shares at a rate of $8.74, taking the stock ownership to the 12,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $8.53, making the entire transaction worth $51,180. This insider now owns 12,000 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Looking closely at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB), its last 5-days average volume was 6.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 62.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.43. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.70. Second resistance stands at $9.78. The third major resistance level sits at $9.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.36.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.40 billion based on 466,136K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,750 M and income totals 596,000 K. The company made 526,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 152,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.