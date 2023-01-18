A major move is in the offing as AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) market cap hits 43.92 million

January 17, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) trading session started at the price of $0.44, that was 19.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. A 52-week range for UAVS has been $0.30 – $1.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 31.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.50%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.79, operating margin of -177.22, and the pretax margin is -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 26,250. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $56,250. This insider now owns 408,750 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Looking closely at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 46.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4312, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6249. However, in the short run, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5305. Second resistance stands at $0.5571. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6051. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4559, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4079. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3813.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are 88,009K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.92 million. As of now, sales total 9,760 K while income totals -30,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,490 K while its last quarter net income were 1,660 K.