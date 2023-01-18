Search
Sana Meer
A major move is in the offing as Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) market cap hits 25.78 billion

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) stock priced at $123.35, down -0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.375 and dropped to $122.41 before settling in for the closing price of $123.38. ZBH’s price has ranged from $100.39 to $135.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 395.20%. With a float of $209.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.28, operating margin of +15.30, and the pretax margin is +5.34.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 1,482,079. In this transaction Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary of this company sold 11,522 shares at a rate of $128.63, taking the stock ownership to the 41,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Pres, Europe, M. East & Africa sold 531 for $105.22, making the entire transaction worth $55,870. This insider now owns 2,240 shares in total.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 395.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)

Looking closely at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s (ZBH) raw stochastic average was set at 72.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.35. However, in the short run, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $123.45. Second resistance stands at $123.90. The third major resistance level sits at $124.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.52.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.78 billion, the company has a total of 209,852K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,836 M while annual income is 401,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,670 M while its latest quarter income was 194,200 K.

