Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) volume exceeds 1.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.681, up 0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.728 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has traded in a range of $0.24-$2.93.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 168.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.50%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 426 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 416. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 418,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,567 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,653. This insider now owns 43,430 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.87 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 93.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3879, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3917. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7220 in the near term. At $0.7490, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6740, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6530. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6260.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 126.90 million has total of 183,962K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,580 K in contrast with the sum of -282,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 48,960 K and last quarter income was -51,870 K.

Newsletter

 

